Scrappers headed to Malvern Friday for semi-finals

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

ELKINS – After trailing by as many as 21 points against Elkins, the Nashville Scrappers fought back for a 63-62 win over the Elks Friday night, Nov. 25, in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs.

With the victory, the Scrappers have advanced to this week’s semifinal game at Malvern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

“I’m super proud of the way our kids fought and battled the whole four quarters,” Coach Mike Volarvich said. “We needed all four to come out on top.”

The Scrapper O-line “for the second week in a row graded out very high. They’re doing a really good job,” Volarvich said.

“Sloan [Perrin] and Tre [Hopkins] had great games,” according to Volarvich. Perrin threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 172 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversion, including the game-winner.

Hopkins had 32 carries for 273 yards and three TDs.

Dante Gillam and Toddrick Watson had touchdown catches of 54 and 76 yards, respectively. Watson caught the final TD of the game which set up Perrin’s two-point conversion.

For the night, the Scrappers rolled up 714 yards total offense on 95 plays.

Offensively and defensively, “We had a lot of very gritty performances,” Volarvich said.

Kelvin Flowers led the team in tackles with 12. He also had two pass break-ups. “Kelvin did what he’s done all year,” according to Volarvich.

The Scrappers had “a lot of miscues and several busted coverages” on defense, Volarvich said. “On a lot of Elkins’ big plays, they were not a matter of beating our guys but us being in the wrong area. Obviously, we’ll concentrate on it.”

On special teams, kicker Obed Aguilar “did a great job with onside kicks. He had three very recoverable onsides. Dante recovered two of them. Those were a deciding factor in the game, the onside kicks,” Volarvich said.

The Scrappers after two of the recoveries.

Volarvich said the coaching staff counts the onside kick recoveries as turnovers, giving Nashville a 5-1 advantage in the turnover margin.

Defensively, “We made a huge stop at the end. On third and eight, Elkins got seven yards. That was one of the plays of the game” as the Scrappers forced the Elks to punt.

“We came up with a stop when we needed it.”

The ensuing possession for Nashville began with 20 seconds left in the game and 80 yards for the Scrappers to cover.

The first play was a pass that resulted in a small gain. From there, Perrin passed to Watson on “a play that we run every day in practice. We had to hurry up and play with great tempo.”

Watson made the catch for a 76-yard touchdown to pull the Scrappers to within one point at 62-61. “It was a great pass and a great catch. We run it every day.”

The Scrappers went for the two-point conversion after Watson’s TD. “I never really thought about kicking” for a tie, Volarvich said. “We came up there to win the game. We had the momentum. We’ve had ups and downs with PATs all year. We had 714 yards offense. I felt good about getting three.”

The Elks called time out after the Nashville touchdown. “When they came back, they had 12 men on the field,” Volarvich said. “The half the distance penalty worked out well.”

Volarvich said the only question about the two-point attempt was which play to run. “We’ve had some success with different things. I wanted to keep the ball in Sloan’s hands with him running behind our O-line.”

Perrin took the snap and ran for the successful two-point conversion with six seconds left.

Elkins took the ensuing kickoff and tried some laterals before the clock ran out and the Scrappers pulled off the win.

Malvern

The victory at Elkins sends Nashville to the Class 4A semifinals at Malvern this Friday, Dec. 2.

The semis will include three teams from District 7-4A including Nashville, Malvern and Arkadelphia. The Badgers will play at Harding Academy.

The Scrappers and Leopards met Oct. 28. Malvern came out on top 48-34.

“Malvern is a team that we’re very familiar with,” Volarvich said. “Obviously, they’ve had a great season with only two losses.” The Leopards fell to district champion Arkadelphia and to Hernando, Miss.

“It was an exciting game last time. We fell short by 14. We were in the game and had a chance to win. A couple of crucial mistakes were the turning point,” Volarvich said.

The Scrappers “are excited about the opportunity to play,” according to Volarvich.

He looks for both teams to continue doing the things they do best. “I don’t expect to see either team go too far out.”

Malvern defeated Warren 27-21 in overtime to advance to the semifinals.

“They did a good job coming back. They were behind 21-0” at one point.

At the end of regulation last week, the Leopards fumbled on the five-yardline, forcing the game into overtime. They held the Lumberjacks at the beginning of OT, and Malvern then threw a touchdown pass on third and 10 to earn the win.

