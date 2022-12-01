Obituary: Trena Michelle Maynard

Trena Michelle Maynard, 45, of Dierks died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home.

She was born Oct. 25, 1977, in Murfreesboro, the daughter of Jeanette Lawrence Kesterson and the late Mitchell Kesterson.

She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Donald Maynard of Dierks; two daughters, Brooklyn Arthur and husband Kyle of Texarkana, Texas; Krista Maynard of Dierks; a grandchild, Riley Arthur of Texarkana; her mother Jeanette and Harold Lowery of Nashville; sister Kristy Lovewell of Dierks; a brother, Charles Maynard.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Calvin Parker and Bro. John Gilbert officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

