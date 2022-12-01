Obituary: Reda Walston

Reda Walston, age 68, of Nashville, Ark., died on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Nashville, Ark. She was born Nov. 21, 1954 in Hope, Ark., the daughter of the late Willie Ray and Evelyn Cook Arnold.

Mrs. Walston was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren. She retired from Nashville Nursing Home in Nashville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter ,Christy Stroud, and her brother, Randy Arnold.

Survivors include: her husband, Randy Walston of Nashville, Ark.; one son, Nathan Stroud and wife Erika of Nashville, Ark.; two sisters, Rose Priskey of Texarkana, Ark.; Renae Scott of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Alonzo, Stewie, and Alan; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Sardis Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

