Obituary: Carroll Dean Funderburk

Carroll Dean Funderburk, 81, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away November 22, 2022. Carroll was born March 7, 1941 to Claud Dale Funderburk and Ruthell Turnage Funderburk in Nashville, Arkansas. He was a 1957 graduate of Nashville High School.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; loving grandmother, Etta Richardson; brothers, Joe Dale, Lloyd Ray, Arthur Lee (Mickey), and Billy Lynn.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Linda Funderburk; daughter, Lisa Wallace and husband Lee of Henderson, Texas, Carroll’s first wife, Judy Jackson Funderburk of Longview, Texas; stepson, Josh White; stepdaughter, Amber White both of Hot Springs; grandson, Blake Wallace; great-grandson, Cayson Wallace both of Henderson, Texas; sister, Linda Funderburk Anthony of Wake Village Texas; brother, Gary Allen Funderburk and wife Patti of Nashville, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carroll enjoyed spending time with Linda and especially loved sitting in their recliners just simply talking. She was truly the love of his life and best friend. Another favorite was waiting for Linda to take his favorite coconut cream pie from the oven. He loved people and was blessed with a large, diversified group of friends. Carroll loved the challenge of a good round of golf and spent many hours on the course with his longtime friend, Ron Bigony. He enjoyed dining with family and friends. Royce Tallent and Caroll met frequently for breakfast and lunch.

Carroll began working at an early age in his parents’ café and later packing peaches, loading box cars, catching chickens, and owning an insurance agency. These varied experiences helped Carroll develop the skill and abilities to become a successful entrepreneur. He enjoyed his career in real estate investing and property development. Carroll was passionate in sharing knowledge and taught several real estate courses at Kilgore College. Through the years he mentored many entering this field and a great joy was helping young couples find their perfect home.

Through the years, Carroll owned several laundromats, Wash-a-Rama on Grand Avenue was his last. He loved getting to know those who came in and shared their lives with him. He treasured those lifelong friendships.

Carroll loved spending time with his family and thought his grandson and great-grandson were the greatest ever. He and Blake shared a love of guns, and he and Cayson shared a love of knives. His daughter Lisa was his biggest fan. He adored her and they spoke on the phone every night.

Carroll was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Carroll’s life was held Monday, November 28 at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Edge officiating.

