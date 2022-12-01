Obituary: Bobby Ray DeLoney

Bobby Ray DeLoney 79, of Mineral Springs, Ark., was born Feb. 2, 1943, to Tommie and Richidean DeLoney in Schaal, Ark. He went to be with the Heavenly Father on Nov. 26, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was ordained as a deacon in Central Baptist Church Mineral Springs, June 6, 1976, where he served the rest of his life. He was a 1961 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and attended SAU in Magnolia. He retired from Tyson where he was a live haul driver. He raised chickens for 28 years.

Mr. DeLoney was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Richidean DeLoney and a nephew, Gary DeLoney.

Survivors include: his wife of 59½ years, Edith Corbell DeLoney of Mineral Springs; son Jeffery DeLoney and wife Sheila of Conway, Ark.; daughter Jacqueline DeLoney of Mineral Springs, Ark.; granddaughter Mary DeLoney Logan and husband Jake of Little Rock, Ark., Sara DeLoney of Lonoke, Ark., grandson Tanner McAlister and wife Codie of Nashville, Ark., great-grandchildren Kash Dover, Daisy DeLoney, and Molly Logan; two brothers, Charles DeLoney of Mineral Springs, Ronnie DeLoney and wife Rosa of Conway, Ark.; one uncle, Bill Spigner of Nashville, Ark.; and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until service time Monday, Nov. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Ben Jones and Brandon Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Wrights Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Memorials may be made in his honor to Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 69 Mineral Springs, AR. 71851

Pallbearers will be David Carver, Dennis Gentry, Max Cowling, Gary Gentry, Steve Spigner and Wes Ware. Honorary pallbearer will be Royce Scott.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Vernell Fletcher

Vernell Fletcher, 90, of Mineral Springs died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-5 p.m. at M&H Funeral Enterprises, 411 S. Walnut St., Hope.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m. at First Church of God, Tollette. Burial will follow in Crofton Cemetery. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, Hope.

