Obituary: Alvis Randolph ‘Randy’ Sides

Alvis Randolph “Randy” Sides, age 69, of Nashville, Ark., died on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Alvis and Lavetta Terry Sides McCommas.

Mr. Sides was a lifelong Christian, a 1972 graduate of Nashville High School and then graduated from Harding University in 1976.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Nathan Paul Sides and his step-father Ray McCommas.

Survivors include: one daughter, Dara Parker and husband Kyle of Bloomington, Ind.; two grandchildren, Lucy and Lila Parker; one brother, David Sides and wife Connie of Maumelle, Ark.; one sister, Becky Floyd and husband Bobby of Nashville, Ark.; seven nieces and nephews, Joni Hodges, Angel Rex, Trent Floyd, Stephanie Sides, Tyler Floyd, Lea Meserole, and Mackenzie Pack.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with burial to follow in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

