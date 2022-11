UA Cossatot will host its annual Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11 at the UA Cossatot De Queen Campus in the Skilled Trades Building.

The event will take place from 8:30-10 a.m.. Along with food, the event will include a presentation and door prizes to celebrate and honor local veterans in Southwest Arkansas.

All veterans and their families are invited to attend.

For more information on this year’s Veterans Day breakfast, contact Loren Hinton at 870-584-1179 or lhinton@cccua.edu.

