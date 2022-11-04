Sign up now for Diamond Jingle 5K color run to benefit Angel Tree program

New to the angel tree program this year will be a 5K color run that will help benefit the program in 2022 not only locally, but across the whole county.

The benefit run will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Murfreesboro, with all proceeds being split between the Angel Tree programs across Pike County to aid in their efforts this December.

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce Diamond Jingle 5k will start in front of the Harvill Insurance parking lot on North Maple Avenue and will turn toward the Pike County Health Unit on Third Street before traveling down Kadoha Road until the participants nearly reach Kadoha Indian Village, then turn around to the point of beginning to comprise the 3.1 mile course.

It was noted at the recent Chamber of Commerce meeting that the route would be run through an area with several hunting leases during deer season, and that hunters should take notice of the route to plan accordingly.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. and costs $25 to enter. For signup information, please visit runsignup.com/Race/AR/Murfreesboro/Murfreesboro5K.

Volunteers are being sought by the effort, with the next scheduled meeting to be held at Harvill Insurance on Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m.

Husqvarna of Nashville will be the event’s main sponsor.

Approximately 90 runners were involved in the chamber sponsored 5k race in 2020 and the group hopes for a similar turnout at a minimum.

About Angel Tree

Last year in Murfreesboro alone, the program serviced 35 families and 79 children in 2021 and the effort has provided presents for almost 500 underprivileged Murfreesboro area children in the past seven years.

Applications for families will be available at the Murfreesboro branch of the Pike County Library, Murfreesboro City Hall, or by calling Angie Strawn (number provided below) beginning Wednesday, November 2. Applications must be returned by Friday, November 18 for inclusion in the program.

Locations for people to collect the angels will be announced at a later date when they become available in December.

Strawn, who oversaw the program last year along with daughter Kelsi Frachiseur, said individual donations of money would be accepted as an option for those who didn’t wish or have the means to fulfill a complete list.

For more information, or to make a donation, contact Strawn at (870) 285-5269 via phone or text.

