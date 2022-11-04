Home Breaking News Pike County’s alcohol issue among ballot items to be decided

Pike County’s alcohol issue among ballot items to be decided

By
Nashville News Leader
-
141
0

Registered voters of Pike County will determine a number of races in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 8, including the sale of alcohol in Pike County.

Early voting will remain open through next Monday, which is being conducted at two locations. Voters looking to beat the election day rush can visit either the Pike County Clerk’s Office in Murfreesboro or the Bainum Library and Learning Center in Glenwood from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this Friday, 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, or until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7.

As of the close of business on Monday, some 1,117 voters had cast an early ballot in Pike County.

For those that either don’t or won’t vote early, there will be four locations to cast your ballot on the November 8 election day. Any registered voter in Pike County may visit one of four locations they choose to perform their civic duty from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those locations include

• Murfreesboro — Murfreesboro Municipal Building, 204 E. Main Street

• Kirby — Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2589 Highway 27 North

• Delight — Carmen Hendrix Building, 621 East Cherry Street

• Glenwood — Bainum Library and Learning Center, 128 E. Broadway

Any registered voter who wishes to view their complete ballot before voting can visit www.voterview.org. They will simply need to input their name and birth date to look up their registration status as well as their particular sample ballot.

The election will be overseen by the Pike County Election Commission, which is comprised of commissioners Dr. Terry Hutson, William C. “Billy” Plyler and Joan Hooper.

Contested races that will appear on various ballots, depending on residential location, include: 

U.S. Senate 

Natalie James – Democratic, Kenneth Cates – Libertarian and Senator John Boozman – Republican 

U.S. Congress District 04 

John White – Democratic, U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman – Republican, Gregory Maxwell – Libertarian 

Attorney General 

Jesse Gibson – Democratic, Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin – Republican 

Auditor of State 

Diamond Arnold-Johnson – Democratic, Simeon Snow – Libertarian, Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan – Republican 

Commissioner

of State Lands 

Darlene Goldi Gaines – Democratic, Tommy Land Commissioner of State Lands – Republican

Governor 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders – Republican, Chris Jones – Democratic, Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. – Libertarian Write-In 

Lieutenant Governor 

Kelly Ross Krout – Democratic, Frank Gilbert – Libertarian, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge – Republican 

Secretary of State 

Secretary of State John Thurston – Republican, Anna Beth Gorman – Democratic 

State Treasurer 

Pam Whitaker – Democratic, State Representative Mark Lowery – Republican 

State Supreme Court

Associate Justice Pos. 2 

Judge Chris Carnahan – Non Partisan Judicial, Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne – Non Partisan Judicial 

Pike County Judge

Judge Dewight Mack – Democratic, Eddie Howard – Republican 

Pike County Assessor 

Staci Stewart – Republican, Jennifer Watson – Independent 

Mayor of Murfreesboro 

Jack Bonds – Independent, Jim O’Neal – Independent, Randy “Flick” Hignight – Independent 

Murfreesboro

Alderman North

Ward Position 2 

Lance Bridgeman – Independent, Kirk J. Stone – Independent 

Pike County

Initiative No. 1

To allow the Manufacture or Sale of Intoxicating Liquors in Pike County, Arkansas. 

State Issue No. 1

A Constitutional Amendment to allow the General Assembly to Convene in Extraordinary Session Upon the Issuance of a Joint Written Proclamation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate or Upon the Submission of a Written Proclamation Containing the Signatures of At Least Two-Thirds (2/3) of the Members of the House of Representatives and At Least Two-Thirds (2/3) of the Members of the Senate to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate Requesting that the General Assembly Convene in Extraordinary Session.

State Issue No. 2

A Constitutional Amendment to Reform Certain Measures Presented to Voters, to be Known as the “Constitutional Amendment and Ballot Initiative Reform Amendment.” 

State Issue No. 3

A Constitutional Amendment to Create the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment.”

State Issue No. 4

An Amendment to Authorize the Possession, Personal Use, and Consumption of Cannabis by Adults, to Authorize the Cultivation and Sale of Cannabis by Licensed Commercial Facilities, and to Provide for the Regulation of those Facilities. 

Previous articleBeards for a Cause: NPD to participate in ‘No Shave November’
Next articleOutlaws finish regular season on top; MS Hornets in third going into playoffs
Nashville News Leader

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR