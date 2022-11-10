Pike County: Local election results

MURFREESBORO — In the 2022 general election held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Pike County voters narrowly defeated the highly debated liquor referendum by six votes — 1,858 to 1,852.

Other election results in the county in local races included:

Pike County Judge — Eddie Howard 2,615, Dewight Mack 1,106

Pike County Assessor — Staci Stewart 2,657, Jennifer Watson 1,004

Murfreesboro Mayor — Jim O’Neal 375, Jack Bonds 117, Randy “Flick” Highnight 83

Murfreesboro Alderman North Ward 2 — Kirk Stone 332, Lance Bridgeman 224

Overall 3,748 of the 6,141 registered voters in Pike County participated in the election.

For complete election coverage, including statewide races, please see next week’s newspaper.

