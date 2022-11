Outlaws finish regular season on top; MS Hornets in third going into...

The Dierks Outlaws surprised the Mount Ida Lions Thursday night in “The Holler” and posted a 38-22 win to secure first place in District 3-2A.

The MI Lions will be in the No. 2 spot while the Mineral Springs Hornets finished third in conference in front of Poyen.

The playoff brackets will be set soon.

The Hornets closed out the Murfreesboro Rattlers’ season Thursday night with a 46-0 win.

