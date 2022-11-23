Obituary: Wilma Inez Balch Arnold

Wilma Inez Balch Arnold, born Jan. 11, 1930, in the Doyle Community, 8½ miles east of Nashville, Ark. Born the first of three children to Walter and Della Myrick Balch. She passed away in Nashville on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

She lived in Dierks for the last 71 years.

She was a member of Dierks First Baptist Church for the last 70 years where she taught First and Second Graders in Sunday School and was Church Clerk for over 50 years. She served the Lord in many other capacities, and one thing always held true to her heart …. Church is “Family” with Jesus Christ at the center.

She worked as Grocery Manager at Shute Grocery in Dierks during the early 60’s until it sold. She then worked at Dierks Forest Big Store as grocery manager until Dierks Forest was bought out by Weyerhaeuser Company. She then worked for Weyerhaeuser Company as Weigh Master, and worked there until she retired in 1995.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, James Arnold, and one brother, Ralph: her daughter and son-in-law, Madonna and Michael Hill of Dierks; two grandchildren, Damon and Lisa Hill of Fayetteville, Ark., and April and Brian Mashburn of Little Rock, Ark.; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Rylee and Corbin Hill and Bailey, Andrew and Brock Mashburn. She is also survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Robert Dale (Bob) and Dathel Balch of Clewiston, Fla.;several nieces and nephews, cousins, and host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Arnold will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in the First Baptist Church in Dierks with Bro. Don Jones and Bro. John McAnally officiating. Burial will follow in Sunshine Cemetery in Dierks under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at the funeral home in Dierks.

