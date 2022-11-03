Obituary: Wanda Lucille Ozment

Mrs. Wanda Lucille Ozment Lloyd, age 79, a resident of Dierks, Ark., passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Crossett, Ark. She was a homemaker and a member of the Dierks Church of Christ. She loved to cook, made many birthday and wedding cakes, painted and cross-stitched many pictures, sewed many dresses for herself and others and loved working in her flower gardens over the years. She loved spending precious time with her family.

Mrs. Lloyd was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lorece Higginbotham Ozment; her daughter, Lorrie Morris and her brother, Dennis Ozment.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jimmy Lloyd; her son, Ricky Lloyd and wife Kim of Dierks, Ark.; her daughter, Michelle Ward and husband Doug of Newhope, Ark.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Jackson of Dierks, Chance Morris (Megan) of Apex, N.C., Cody Lloyd of Texarkana, Texas, Brittney Davis (Bobby) of Langley, Ark., Emily Robins (Josh) of Nashville, Ark., and Jacob Lloyd (Brooke) of Spring Hill, Ark.; her great-grandchildren, Rylee Jackson, Jett Jackson, Everly Morris, Barrett Morris, Adi Davis, Bryar Davis, Enzlea Davis, Ridge Davis, Blake Robins, Emmy Robins and Collin Lloyd; a special niece, Dee Dee Harville Smith of Hamburg, Ark.; and a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and her spoiled rotten dog, Bear.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lloyd will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022 at Dierks Church of Christ with Wes Howard and Michael Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Dierks Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time on Wednesday, Oct. 26th at the church

