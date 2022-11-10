Obituary: Timothy Alan King

Timothy Alan King, 58, of De Queen, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in De Queen.

He was born Sept. 23, 1964, in De Queen to Teddy and Della Mae Young King. He was a 1982 graduate of Nashville High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Teddy King, and step-father Paul Spears.

Survivors include: his wife, Bonnie King of De Queen; his mother, Della Spears of De Queen; his children, Justin King of Little Rock, Kirstin King of Walkerton, Ind., Kelsie Taylor and husband Zack of Waldron, and Megan Gilbert and husband Daniel of De Queen; his brothers, Brian King of Hooks, Texas, and Johnny Spears of De Queen; sister Stacy Heath of Winthrop; also grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brad Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow at Redmen Cemetery in De Queen. The family will receive friend from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online at www.chandlerfuneral.com.

