Obituary: Krystina Musser

Krystina Musser, 34, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home.

She was born Nov. 10, 1987, in Hope, the daughter of Teresha Conatser Musser and the late Scott Keith Musser.

Survivors include: her mother, Teresha Musser; a daughter, Kaitlynn Parker of Nashville; a brother, Robert Conatser of Nashville; two sisters, Amber Morrow of Nashville, and Amanda Rife of Amity.

Cremation services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...