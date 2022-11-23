Obituary: Calvin W. Buice

Calvin W. Buice went to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2022. He was born May 20, 1953, in Atlanta, Ga.

Calvin graduated with his Batchelor Degree from the University of Georgia, and his Masters Degree from Texas A&M (College Station, Texas). Calvin did embryo transfers and AI work with the Beefmaster breed throughout the United States and even internationally. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting in South Texas with his son, C.J. He enjoyed his time selling cattle at the sale barn but loved cooking steaks there. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church. Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin J. and Alice Buice.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kookie Buice; a daughter, Caylyn W. Buice and her fiance, Josip Lovrencic; a son, C.J. Buice and girlfriend Taylor Spigner; sister, Allyson (Edwin) Tollett; nephew Wesley (Beth) Tollett; and niece, Lizann Tollett.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child, or ‘The Call’ Howard County.

A memorial to honor Calvin’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27th at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Nashville, Ark.

