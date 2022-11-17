Howard County voters give support to GOP Nov. 8

Howard County voters joined their Arkansas brethren, last Tuesday, in support of Republican constitutional candidates, and, with one exception, rejection of all four ballot issues.

Locally, incumbent Sheriff Bryan McJunkins outpolled Nashville police officer Jackie Thomas, Jr., by a 2-1 margin, and Nashville Public Works Director Larry Dunaway defeated Don White in the Nashville mayoral race, 585-381.

In Mineral Springs, former Mayor Bobby Tullis defeated Chad Lance 138-123 in the race for mayor, and in an alderman race Vanessa Hendrix outpolled William Tabler 79-28.

County voters voted against the ballot issues 1, 2, and 4, but supported 3 which lost statewide.

Established national officeholders were re-elected, including Sen. John Boozeman and Congressman Bruce Westerman.

For Arkansas constitutional offices, the county heavily supported winners Sarah Sanders for governor, Leslie Rutledge for lieutenant governor, Tim Griffin for attorney general, John Thurston for secretary of state, Mark Lowery for treasurer, Dan Mulligan for state auditor, Tommy Land for commissioner of state lands.

The county’s new state senator will be Sen. Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana, and Republican state house candidates winning were John Maddox, Dist. 86; De Ann Vaught, Dist. 87, Danny Watson, Dist. 88, and Justin Gonzales, Dist. 19.

