Howard County: Local election results

Nashville Public Works Director Larry Dunaway will be Nashville’s new mayor Jan. 1, 2023 after he defeated Don White 585-381 on the General Election Ballot Nov. 8.

Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins was re-elected by beating challenger Jackie Thomas 2,517-1,121 votes.

Bobby Tullis was elected mayor of the city of Mineral Springs. Tullis received 133 votes with Chad Lance’s getting 123 votes in the mayoral race. Also in Mineral Springs, Vanessa Hendrix was re-elected to the position of Ward 3, Position 1 on the city council.

Like this: Like Loading...