The Nashville Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual Christmas parade for Monday, Dec. 5, with lineup of floats at the Scrapper Arena.

The parade route includes lineup at 4:30 by the arena, and leaving by 5.

The parade will exit the school campus by the agri building, then proceed on Pope Street to North Main Street. There is no charge to enter. There will be cash awards of $250, $150, and $100.

Floats should have a Christmas theme.

