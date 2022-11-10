Expanded surgery offerings set at HMH

By John R. Schirmer

Howard Memorial Hospital will offer additional surgical procedures, CEO Debra Wright told the board of directors Nov. 1.

Dr. Bertrand Fonji notified area providers that the surgical clinic at HMH will provide a number of new services, including the following:

Thyroid surgery

Breast surgery

Anti-reflux surgery

Hiatal hernia repair

Complex abdominal hernia repair

Colorectal surgery for benign disease and malignancy

The clinic includes Dr. Fonji, Dr. John Hearnsberger and Dr. Mark Sutherland.

With the addition of Dr. Sutherland and Dr. Fonju, the staff will provide “more surgical services and 24/7 surgical coverage. We are committed to delivering all surgical care using the most innovative approaches, such as minimal invasive surgery. We hope to continue to expand our services and provide top-notch care closer to home.”

In other items from Wright’s report to the board, the number of Covid-19 tests requested and the positivity rate were low in October. “For this reason and the availability of home test kits, HMH will no longer offer drive-through testing. HMH will test outpatients who have an order from a provider,” according to Wright.

The letter of appeal for donations for the Safe Haven Baby Box has exceeded the goal. The hospital foundation has received $20,800.

“It is another great example of the generosity of the communities HMH serves,” Wright said. “I would like to personally thank everyone who attended the Blessing Ceremony Oct. 5. The CEO of the Safe Haven Baby Box shared a very compelling story with the audience about why she founded the company.”

A third-year resident “who came on-site to interview and tour the hospital and medical clinic said he was still considering the employment offer from HMH along with some other options. The recruiter continues to source candidates for this position,” Wright said.

Dr. Abigail Wilhite was recruited to workout CHI St. Vincent Clinic in Murfreesboro. “Since many of the patients from the Murfreesboro area utilize HMH, I wanted her to be aware of the services offered here. She came for lunch and a tour of the hospital Oct. 12,” Wright said.

In the financial report for September, CFO Bill Craig said HMH showed a loss of $100,343, compared to budgeted profit of $23,588 for the month.

Collectible revenue was $137,161 above budget, Wright said.

Outpatient visits were 3.3 percent below budget.

Emergency Department visits were 15 below budget.

Surgery cases were 15 below budget.

The hospital’s average daily census was 5.8 patients per day, compared to the budget of 5.5 patients per day.

Howard Memorial had 29.4 days in accounts receivable; the target was less than 45 days.

HMH reported 128 days cash on hand, compared to the target of more than 145 days.

