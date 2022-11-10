Dierks seniors selected as ‘Heisman’ winners

Two Dierks High School students were selected as “School Winners” of the Heisman High School Scholarship program with one also selected as State Winner.

Jenna Bray and Mackay Smith were picked for the school honor awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust with Smith going on to be selected as State Winner. As a result, Smith earned a $1,000 scholarship.

Bray, daughter of Brad and Karla Bray, is very active on campus and has served as Student Council president, senior class vice president, FCCLA and FBLA president and played Lady Outlaw softball for four years.

She also is a member of the National Honors Society, co-editor of the school newsletter, a member of the Quiz Bowl team and Gifted and Talented was the school’s Girls’ State delegate. Bray scored 33 on her ACT and has a GPA of 4.09.

Smith, son of Jason and Crystal Smith, also stays busy with numerous activities and sports while maintaining a 4.09 GPA and scoring 33 on his ACT.

He also represented District 7 on the Arkansas Activities Association Big Red Student Advisory Council and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Smith is a member of the Outlaw football, basketball, baseball, track, cross country and golf teams. He is also in the district’s Gifted and Talented program and played with the Quiz Bowl and Ethics Bowl teams. The senior has also served as class president and student council vice president and is a member of FCCLA, FFA and FBLA.

The Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy’s and The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work. The program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding make and female scholarship athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.

