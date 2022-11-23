Home Breaking News Dierks junior Lady Outlaws win memorial tournament

Dierks junior Lady Outlaws win memorial tournament

Nashville News Leader
The Dierks Junior Lady Outlaws took first place in the recent Steve Martin Memorial Tournament. Pictured are (front left to right) Carlee Mounts, Olivia Kitchens, Kalee Mounts, Ryleigh Simmons, Mckenzie Chenault, Ally Sayre, Paige Eason; (back) Steve Martin’s widow Cindy Martin, Ali Shelton, Rayleigh Simmons, Addison Hill, Milee Harrison, Jancey Glidwell, Lilly Hogg, Aspen Pugh, Abbie Hill, Linnea Thompson, Cecilia Hill and Coach Todd Finley.

