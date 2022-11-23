Christmas Wonderland to follow Dierks Christmas parade Dec. 12

The Dierks Chamber of Commerce will present the annual Dierks Christmas parade on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

The chamber is calling on all businesses, churches, fire departments, school and civic groups, tractors, side-by-sides, old cars, etc. to get in line.

“We don’t care. Slap lights on it and enter the parade,” according to the chamber.

Judges will give prizes out to the best and immediately following the parade everyone is invited to the ‘Christmas Wonderland’ at the Dierks Community Building for snacks, treats, games and Santa Claus.

Cash prizes, gift certificates and other prizes will be drawn for and you must be present to win.

Starting, Nov. 21, tickets will be available to fill out at local business in town to sign up for prizes.

For more information, contact Jaron Tipton, (870) 584-6325 or Lindsey Pitchford, (870) 784-1796.

