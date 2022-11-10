Chili cook-ff Nov. 19 to benefit MSPD’s ‘Shop with a Cop’

The public is invited to the first-ever chili cook-off to benefit the Mineral Springs Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

The event will be Nov. 19 with serving starting at 1:30 p.m. until gone.

Participants are asked to bring a pot of their best chili (spoons will be provided) to the old Mineral Springs School cafeteria. There will be a vote for the best chili.

There will be a $30 chili entry fee and $5 per bowl with a drink.

All donations will be appreciated.

For more information or to sign-up, call or text Britany Rosenbaum at (870) 279-1794 or Francisco Mercado at (870) 557-5505.

Like this: Like Loading...