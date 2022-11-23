Breakfast with Santa, parade, Miss Diamond Pageant Dec. 10 in Murfreesboro

Breakfast with Santa will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the CADC Senior Adult Center.

The all-you-can eat event will feature pancakes, sausage and drink as well as sprinkles and all the other ways to brighten up your pancakes and get hyped for the festival later that day.

Pictures with Santa will be available along with small treat bags for the kids. In addition, some preschool and kindergarten students will be able to pick up their ornament created at school. Event sponsor said that children were sent with a flyer in their backpacks.

The Hometown Christmas on the Square event in Murfreesboro will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, with the parade set for 1 p.m. and Santa visiting children in front of the Pike County Courthouse following the parade.

For anyone interesting in registering a float or participating in the parade, it is asked that they call the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce at (870) 285-3131.

To close out the Dec. 10, the Miss Diamond 2022 pageant will take place, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Murfreesboro High School Activity Center.

Interested participants can contact either K. Frachiseur at (870) 582-3882 or Angie Strawn at (870) 285-5269 for more information or for an entry form.

