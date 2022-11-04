Beards for a Cause: NPD to participate in ‘No Shave November’

Some Nashville police officers may look ‘scruffier’ in November, but they’re going without shaving for a good cause. The department is participating in ‘No Shave November’ to raise funds for the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ project. Participating officers have committed to obtaining six sponsors each at $25. The funds will be used to sponsor a child in the Christmas shopping project. The officer who raises the most money gets a prize. There are two sponsorships: (1) Prickly Donation $25 donation; (2) Hairy Donation $150 to sponsor more children shoppers. To make a donation call the Nashville Police Department 845-3434.

