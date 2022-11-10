All 3 of Howard County’s teams start playoffs Friday night

Nashville Scrappers

The Nashville Scrappers will face a familiar opponent Friday night, Nov. 11, when they visit Bauxite in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Bauxite is a former member of District 7-4A but changed conferences this season as part of the Arkansas Activities Association’s periodic realignment.

Nashville and Bauxite are both three seeds going into the playoffs. The Miners are the host team because of the way the brackets are set up.

Dierks Outlaws

The Dierks Outlaws achieved one of their season goals last Thursday night by winning their third straight conference title with a 38-22 win over the Mount Ida Lions.

The Outlaws (6-0/9-1) will be the 3-2A top seed and will enjoy playoff home-field advantage as long as they keep winning. Friday, Dierks will host the England Lions of 4-2A, who finished the regular season with a 1-2/4-5 record. The MI Lions will host Episcopal Friday night in Round 1.

Mineral Springs Hornets

The Mineral Spring Hornets (7-3, 4-2) will march into the Class 2A playoffs this week with the 3-2A’s number three seed, traveling this week to face Carlisle, the number two seed from conference 4-2A.

Like this: Like Loading...