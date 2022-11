Attention all members supplied by the Murfreesboro substation, South Central Electrical Cooperative is tentatively planning an outage on Friday, Oct. 28 to replace critical equipment in the substation.

This will affect members in the following areas: Pike City, Delight, Billstown/ Pisgah, Lake Greeson, Crater of Diamonds State Park, highways 26, 27 301.

