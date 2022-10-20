Obituary: William Hix Smith

William Hix Smith, Jr. went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Hix, also known as “Hickie “by family and friends, was born October 26, 1944, to William Hix Smith, Sr., and Ruby Nell Payne Smith. Hix was raised in the Chapel Hill community and a life-long resident of Nashville, Arkansas.

In 1962 Hix graduated from Nashville High School. He continued his education at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia before graduating from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a master’s degree in Agricultural Engineering. Following graduation Hix returned home to work with his dad and Uncle Bobby Smith in the excavation and concrete business. As a ready-mix concrete producer, he was very good at his job, always wanting to learn more about his trade and teach his employees. The Smith Ready Mix work jingle for many years was “We’re Always on the Move” and later became “The Right Mix, Right on Time.”

Hix was a fanatical sports fan, never missing a Scrapper home game and supporting endless sporting events. He was always ready to sing the Scrapper or Razorback alma maters and is often remembered for his unabashed “calling the hogs” even when he was alone in the crowd.

As a lifetime member of the Sunset Church of Christ, he served as a greeter, song leader, a member Sunset Singers, as well as provided transportation for widows to and from church, mowed the lawn and supported the Indian Christian School. He could often be seen visiting Sunday School members between class and worship and greeting the children. Hix had a bold faith that carried into his day-to-day life, doing what Jesus would do.

Hix served his community as Justice of the Peace for Center Point, Arkansas, as a member of the National Guard, National Ready-Mix Association, Arkansas Ready Mix Association, the Jaycees and Rotary Clubs, the Cattleman’s Association. He also was the Howard County Republican Party Leader for many years.

Having a green thumb Hix joyed growing vegetables and fruit trees in his garden. In later years, he took his engineering skills into the kitchen where he was known as the Chief. He oversaw all the family Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and birthday celebrations. He was also passionate about family reunions and knew every knot in the family tree.

Hix is survived by his wife of 33 years, Elaine Lyons Smith (Nashville), daughter Shana Smith (Hot Springs), son William Hix Smith III and wife Courtney (Hot Springs), son Matt Smith and wife Laura (Texarkana), daughter Kelli Bottjen and husband Jim (Ft. Smith), daughter Sarah Domanski and husband Chris (Redwater, Tx.), sister Sue Smith McClure and husband Verl (Nashville), sister Judy Payne Smith (Fayetteville), and sister Vicky Smith Sandefur and husband Mike (Texarkana).

Hix made his grandchildren a priority by attending their recitals, ball games, Boy Scout ceremonies and school awards ceremonies. He was the first to volunteer to babysit and loved spending time with them. These very special grandchildren are Matilda Young (Hot Springs); Rowdy Smith, Ruby Smith, Landry Smith (Texarkana); Liam Smith (Hot Springs); Sydni Bottjen, Averi Bottjen (Ft. Smith); Aiden Domanski, Rori Robertson, Rain Robertson (Redwater, TX).

Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Nashville Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at the Sunset Church of Christ. A graveside service will follow at Restland Cemetery.

The family request that memorials be made to:”The Call of Miller County” 600 Walnut St., Texarkana, Ar 71854, “Concrete Cares” 130 West Sugar Lake Dr., Mound City, Kansas 66056, and Sunset Church of Christ, 1420 W Sunset St, Nashville, AR 71852.

A special request from the family, is that everyone wear red, white, and blue to the service to make Hix’s Celebration complete.

