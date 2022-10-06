Obituary: Shirley Sue Byers of Nashville

Shirley Sue Byers, age 78, of Nashville, Ark. died on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Lee Shawmeker and Edith Blackwood Harper

Mrs. Byers was a member of the United Methodist Church. During her career she was a home health supervisor.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Zane Byers, one grandson, Justin Byers, and two brothers, Eli Harper and Jim Mitchell.

Survivors include: three daughters, Lori Byers, Kimberly Smith and husband Stacy, Missy White and husband Mark all of Nashville, Ark.; one son, Joey Byers and wife ,Cassandra of Nashville, Ark.; grandchildren Krysta Casto, Zachary Pinson, Hali Pinson, Dillon Smith, Jalyn Pinson, Macy Smith, Lexi Byers, Brittany Byers, and Adam Byers; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

