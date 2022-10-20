Obituary: Ruth ‘Ruthie’ Smithson Cooper

Ruth “Ruthie” Smithson Cooper, a lifelong resident of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Oct. 18, 2022, at Nashville Nursing and Rehab in Nashville.

She was born Nov. 19, 1946, to Edgar Neal and Kathleen Jacques Smithson. She was a 1964 graduate of Nashville High School, a faithful Christian, and a member of the Sunset Church of Christ.

Ruthie worked 32 years at Arkla Gas Company in Nashville as a customer service representative. She also worked at the Howard County Courthouse and for the Nashville Office of the Department of Community Correction at the end of her career.

She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Lance Cooper, her parents, her sister, Betty Rogers, and a brother, Gene Smithson.

She is survived by her son, Gary Brooks Cooper II (Rachel) of Redwater, Texas, and two grandchildren, Samuel Cooper and Tyler Cooper, also of Redwater. Also surviving her is a brother, Carroll Smithson (Ann) of Nashville, her sister-in-law Ann Rogers Smithson of Ashdown, a special niece Debra Oliver of Mena, and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held at County Line Cemetery near Nashville on Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation, 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, AR 72202 or your local Humane Society. Acknowledgements can be sent to 1905 Bethesda Road, Mena, AR 71953.

Like this: Like Loading...