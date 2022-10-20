Obituary: Raymond J.W. Smith

Raymond J.W. Smith, age 87, a resident of Dierks, Arkansas, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 17,1935 in Steel, Mo. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the First Baptist Church in Lockesburg. Mr. Smith loved his family and playing with his grandson, Klay. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Kate Slaton Smith; his wife, Mary Jeanette Kitchens Smith; one grandson, P.J. Smith and five sisters, Linda Sue McWhorter, Betty Jo Ligon, Hattie Sullivan, Bessie Tabler and Pauline Dossey.

He is survived by five sons and a daughter-in-law, John and Shelba Smith of Lockesburg, Scott Smith also of Lockesburg and Shane Carter of Dierks, Mike Taylor of Watson, Oklahoma and J.J. Taylor of Texarkana; three daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Wendell McAnelly of Dierks, Misty and Jimmy Janes of Lockesburg and Kelly and Kevin Helms of Dierks; two sisters, Martha Kate McWhorter and Doris Houser both of Lockesburg; sixteen grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Dalton, Josh, Alex, Lucas, Tristen, Joseph, Stacey, Kyra, Kaden, Klay, Haylee, Lexy, Emma Kate and Jackson and a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Smith will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Coulter Cemetery in Lockesburg with Kenny Fant officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the cemetery on Sunday.

You may leave a condolence on-line at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com

