Obituary: Phillip Glenn Sanders

Phillip Glenn Sanders, 69, of Nashville died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

He was born May 14, 1953, in Lewisville, Ark.,

the son of the late Marion Sanders and Opal Corine Cook Sanders.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Davidson and a brother, Steve Sanders.

Survivors include: his wife, Rhonda of Nashville; a son, Jamie Sanders and wife, Peggy of Demorest, Ga.; daughters Jennifer Sanders of Athens, Ga., and Rebecca Hughes and husband, William of Prairie Grove, Ark.; two brothers, Henry Sanders of Lewisville, and Archie Sanders and wife, Kathy of Taylor, Ark.; three sisters, Doris Creech of Stamps, Nettie Brent and husband, Paul of Lewisville, and Sandra Boyd of Lewisville; also grandchildren.

At his request, no services will be held.

Like this: Like Loading...