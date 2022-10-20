Obituary: Lacey DeAnn Groomer Brooks

Lacey DeAnn Groomer Brooks, 46, of Glenwood, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

She was born on July 31, 1976, in Amarillo, Texas, the daughter of Vicki Mobley and the late Larry Dean Groomer.

She was the regional manager for Subway restaurants, including Nashville.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Storme Williams.

Survivors include: her husband, Justin Brooks; two sons, Derian Arrick and Kollin Arrick and his spouse, Chelsie Tenbrink; three daughters, Baylea Groomer and her spouse, Brian Tucker, Sade Killip and her spouse, Jackson Landreth; and Chloe Kay; also grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Blessed On The Rock Church in Amity with Pastor Richmond Bates officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. in the Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood.

