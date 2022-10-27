Obituary: Jimmy Lee McWhorter

Jimmy Lee McWhorter, 77, of Lockesburg died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

He was born June 27, 1945, in De Queen, the son of the late William Aaron “Bill” and Amy Jane Crunk McWhorter.

He was a member of Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby McWhorter, and Jerry McWhorter.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 52 years, Jane McWhorter of Lockesburg; a son Jimmy Wayne McWhorter and wife, Mickie, of Lockesburg; a daughter, Angela Hanney, and husband, Greg, of De Queen; a brother, William “Billy” McWhorter of Lockesburg; a sister, Diana Shaw of Nash, Texas; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Cross Point Cowboy Church, Nashville, with Bro. Don Jones officiating. Burial followed at Old Union Cemetery in Lockesburg, under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen. visitation was Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

