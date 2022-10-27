Obituary: Janice Diane Davis

Janice Diane Davis, 74, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.

She was born Sep. 3, 1948, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Charlie Lamb and Iva Bissell Lamb.

She was a member of the Church of God International.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Davis, sisters Mertle Brown, Opal Fritts, Mary Bennett, Martha Melson, and Dora Jean Lamb, as well as one brother, Charles Henry Lamb.

Survivors include a son, Shaun Sides of Murfreesboro.

Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville, with Wynn Skelton officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

