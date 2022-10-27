Obituary: George Michael Kennedy

George Micheal Kennedy of Mineral Springs, Ark., went to be with the Lord Oct. 20, 2022.

He was born Dec. 31, 1941, to Claude George and Myra Ruth Kennedy in Mineral Springs.

He had an adventurous childhood on the family farm, and always enjoyed a fishing trip. After graduating from Mineral Springs High School he served our Nation in the US Army for 2 years, and reserves for an additional 2 years. After discharge from the Army he moved to Dallas in search of work, spending a career of 35 years at Alford Refrigerated Warehouse as Transportation and Security Manager. George was always known to keep up the spirits of everyone in the office with his practical jokes.

He married Linda Kilman on Dec. 31, 1966, and added two sons to the family, growing to 6. He loved his family and was dedicated to giving each the very best he could. Working full time, and making sure they were all worshipping the Lord together every Sunday at First Baptist Church of Crandall. Each summer vacation was spent in Mineral Springs with all the family, and worshipping at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Always finding time for Homecoming there, as well as Decoration at Shiloh Church and Bluff Springs Baptist Church.

But he was most well known in the community of Crandall and Kaufman County, with his years of service in law enforcement as a combined second career. Serving as a Police Officer, Chief of Police, Deputy Sheriff and Constable of Pct 4. He was dedicated to both careers, as well as finding time to Volunteer with the Crandall Fire Dept.

In 2001 He left Texas behind to return home to Mineral Springs, and working for the Texarkana Gazette and the Howard County Childrens Center until finally retiring in 2013, to spend time on his tractor or 4 wheeling around the acres.

Seventeen of these precious years were spent with Helen Icenhower enjoying every moment together.

He is survived by Helen Icenhower; Sister Karen and John Hogan, Brother Donnell Lee and Elizabeth Kennedy, Sons Randy Kennedy, Micheal and Paula Kennedy, Wesley and Nancy Kennedy; Grandchildren Joshua Prewitt, Jessica Davenport, Joy Schaefer, Justine Garcia, Samantha Kennedy, Micheal Jimmy-Don Kennedy, Lindy Kennedy, Gabriel Kennedy, Noah Kennedy, Jonah Kennedy and Toby Kennedy; Great grandchildren Talan, Keagan and Masyn Davenport; Hunter Prewitt; Loreina, Luke, Landry and Larissa Garcia. As well as a multitude of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Linda Kennedy, son Jimmy Don Kennedy.

Funeral services will be at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mineral Springs, Ark., on Monday, Oct. 24 with viewing at 1:00 p.m. and services starting at 2:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the Crandall Cemetery in Crandall, Texas, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

