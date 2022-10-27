Obituary: David Keith Powell

David Keith Powell, age 61, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, in Hot Springs, Ark. David was born in Prescott, Ark., on Dec. 26, 1960, to Hillery and Barbara Powell.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clifford and Dollie Powell and Hugh and Elsie McKissick.

David is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Linda Diane Powell of Nashville, Ark.; four daughters, Tabitha Powell of Nashville, Heather Bagley (Brian) of Dierks, Ark., Priscilla McDaniel of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Sandy Green of Hot Springs. Special bonus sons, Tremaine Pryor, Jeremy Fugitt, and Stephen Wardwell; 10 grandchildren, Payeton, Connor, Rustin, Finley, Amos, Beatrice, CJ, Jaylon, Braxton, and Kevin; two brothers, Kevin Powell (Angie) of Yellville, Ark.; and Wayman Powell (Melissa) of Langley, Ark.; as well as a host of friends from his 43 years at Tyson’s.

He adored his family, his truck and his Razorbacks. Woo Pig Sooie!

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the Latimer Funeral Chapel in Nashville with Bro. Ronald Gilbert and Bro. Larry Sherman officiating. Interment will follow in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In addition to flowers, please donate to Nashville Children’s Center in honor of Tabitha Powell:

Howard County Children’s Center, 1577 Hwy. 371 W., Nashville, AR 71852.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

