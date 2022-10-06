Obituary: Daniel Lee Ackley of Nashville

Daniel Lee Ackley, 77, of Nashville, Ark., passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born Dec. 28, 1944 in Liberty Hill, Texas, the son of the late Thomas and Alma Grace Turnbo Ackley.

Daniel was a retired mine maintenance supervisor at the Briar Plant in Nashville, Ark., where he worked almost 40 years. He was an avid farmer with chicken houses, and cattle. He loved anything he could do around the farm on his tractor. More importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. His passion was his family, he loved big and his grandchildren were his biggest blessings. They knew their Poppo’s love. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Murfreesboro, Ark. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Mary Ackley, a sister, Alice Ackley, and a sister-in-law, Rubye Ackley.

He leaves behind his wife of eight years, Wanda Gail Ackley of Nashville, Ark.; children Debbie Young (Rick Martin) of Rogers, Ark., Linda Brasel (Rick) of Harrison, Ark., LaQuetta Martin of Nashville, Ark., Deanna Brown (Kirt) of Nashville, Ark., Stacey Myers (Paul) of Nashville, Ark., Cindy Russell (Steve) of Waxhaw, N.C., Steve Myers (Sunny) of Nashville, Ark.; grandchildren Brenda Maloof (Steve), Larry McGrew (Tina), Becky Young, Christy DeHart (Tim), Matt Brasel (Megan), Whitney Evans (Neil), Nicole Martin, Colt Thomas (Leah), Taylor Williamson (Jacob), Daniel Myers (Jordan), Grace Myers, Nick Myers, Krista Milner (Justin), Jynsen Smith, Jessica Headley (Bryan), Hannah Walcher (Sam), Matt Russell, Patricia Russell, Chris Russell (Juanita) and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a great many friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, at First Christian Church in Murfreesboro with Rob Evans, Randy Posey, and Bro. Brian Doyle officiating. Burial will follow in Bingen-Ozan Cemetery at Bingen under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Christian Preschool, 716 N. Washington Ave, Murfreesboro, AR 71958

You may send an online sympathy message at latimerfuneralhome.com.

