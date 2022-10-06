Obituary: Carol Louise McJunkins Henzie Braswell

Carol Louise McJunkins Henzie Braswell, age 72 of Ward, Ark., formerly of Saratoga, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Little Rock. She was born on May 26, 1950, to the late James Jefferson McJunkins, Jr., and Billie Mae Bowles McJunkins of Saratoga.

Carol was a member of the Westside church of Christ in Cabot. She graduated Saratoga High School as salutatorian with the class of 1968. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She worked for over 35 years as a registered nurse. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting various items, especially dolls.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles G. Henzie.

Survivors include: her husband of 37 years, Jesse Braswell of Ward; one daughter Merisha Conway of Searcy; three sisters, Sondra Cleghorn of Nashville, Gwen Webb and husband Bobby of Columbus, Wanda Hays and husband Kurt of Washington; one brother, James Edwin McJunkins and wife Janette of Jonesboro; two grandsons, Jesse Landan Braswell and Bo Cash Conway; two brothers and sisters-in-law in Alabama, one brother-in-law in Louisiana, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Saratoga Cemetery with J.R. Rossadio officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home of Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

