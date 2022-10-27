Murder trial to start Monday for Nashville man

The first degree murder trial of a Nashville man charged with killing his three-year-old son will go on Oct. 31, despite motions from the defense.

Develin Wiseman, 21, black male, was charged in December 2021 with the Nov. 14 death of the child, Kingston Wiseman.

The father’s defense attorney filed several motions last week, including motions to suppress his statement and a motion to dismiss the charge. Both were denied.

The state asked for testimony of an expert witness to be admitted, and it was.

The child was flown from Howard Memorial Hospital to Arkansas Children’s Hospital on Nov. 14, 2021, where the child was pronounced dead.

The trial is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31.

