Miss Diamond Pageant returns Dec. 10

A Miss Diamond 2022 pageant has been scheduled for Dec. 10.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will be held at the Murfreesboro High School Activity Center.

Organizers of the event said the were “excited” to being the pageant back to the community after a number of years in hiatus.

Garrett and Kelsi Frachiseur, along with the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce, are sponsoring the event and all final proceeds will be donated to the South Pike County Sports and Recreation group.

Interested participants can contact either K. Frachiseur at (870) 582-3882 or Angie Strawn at (870) 285-5269 for more information or for a entry form.

Quality awards will be presented to the winners of the event that is an open pageant, meaning any and all participants, regardless of residency, from 0-21 years of age may enter.

Like this: Like Loading...