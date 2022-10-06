HMH testing for covid-19 to change

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, Howard Memorial Hospital will no longer provide Covid-19 testing for patients who have no symptoms.

A hospital spokesperson explained that the local change is due to changes by the Center for Medicare/Medicaid Services.

In order for people to be tested for Covid, they must have a physician’s order. Screening will no longer be done before entering the hospital.

HMH urges persons to use hand hygiene practices and to wear a mask when symptoms are suffered. For more information call the hospital’s Infection Preventionist at 845-6941.

Like this: Like Loading...