Early voting starts Oct. 24

Early voting for the 2022 General Election is a little more than two weeks away.

The popular early vote period begins Monday, Oct. 24, and lasts through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Early voting for Howard County will only be at the Carter Day Training Center, N. Main St., Nashville. Voting hours will be 8-6, Monday through Friday, and from 10-4 on the two Saturdays preceding the election — Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there will be four voting centers in Howard County. Any eligible voter may cast his-or-her vote at any of the voting centers: the Methodist church in Mineral Springs; Carter Day Center in Nashville; Dierks Community Center in Dierks; and the Volunteer Fire Department in Umpire.

Ballots contain contested and uncontested races for national, state and local offices.

National — U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress.

State — Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, Commissioner of State Lands, State Treasurer, Arkansas Senate, and Arkansas House of Representatives. Howard County voters will see one of three House Districts — Districts 86, 87 or 88 depending upon location.

Howard County — County Sheriff.

Municipal — Contested races for Nashville mayor; Dierks mayor; Mineral Springs mayor; and for Ward 3 alderman, Mineral Springs.

Voters should be prepared to show photo ID.

