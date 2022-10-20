DQ driver sentenced for 2021 Pike County accident

A De Queen man involved in a 2021 accident that killed a local man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17 in Pike County to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Joshua Becerra, 32, was sentenced to 15 years plus five years suspended in the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) on the homicide charge and one year in the county jail on the DWI charge.

Becerra was a driver in the crash that happened Nov. 29, 2021 on Highway 70 near Kirby and was fatal to Jonathan Orr, 40, of Nashville.

Evidence on the accident scene showed Becerra was headed south when he crossed into the lane occupied by Orr’s northbound vehicle. The vehicles hit head-on.

Becerra was transferred to a Hot Springs hospital where it was determined his blood alcohol content was 0.96 and he had cannabinoids in his system.

Becerra has a history of previous DWI convictions in 2012 and 2019.

Also Monday, Jeremiah Dunson, 40, of Langley, pleaded guilty to the charges of theft by receiving and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years plus five years suspended.

Kenny Yarbrough, 46, of Glenwood, pleaded “no contest” to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to six years in the ADC.

Friday, Oct. 14

During Pike County Circuit Court proceedings held Friday, Oct. 14, four defendants were sentenced after entering guilty pleas. They included:

Thomas Slatton, 58, of Delight, who pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a certain person and “true” to violating the terms of his probation. He was sentenced to a total of five years in the ADC.

James Chris Goodwin, 57, of Murfreesboro, pleaded guilty to simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in the ADC.

Daniel Buck, 27, of Murfreesboro, pleaded guilty to the charges of theft of property, criminal mischief, commercial burglary and breaking or entering. He was sentenced to a total of of three years in the ADC and ordered to pay $3,400 restitution to his victims.

