Chickamauga Nation chief to speak at museum Oct. 11

National Executive Chief of the West Region of The Chickamauga Nation Jimmie W. Kersh will be the speaker at the Howard County Historical Society meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The meeting will be held at the society’s museum at 118 2nd St. in Nashville.

Chief Kersh will discuss the history of the Chickamauga in Arkansas, migration into Arkansas, and their pre-statehood and post-statehood impact on Arkansas.

Chief Kersh holds a Master of Arts in Teaching from Arkansas Tech University, 2011; Master of Arts in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 1993; and a Bachelor of Arts in Religion and History from East Texas Baptist University, 1990.\

He has written one book on Education, Teaching for Transformation, and 5 books on local church ministry.

In July 2019, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs asked the National Executive Chiefs of the Chickamauga Nation to have their research academically verified to present back to the Senate.\ Chief Kersh is researcher for the Chickamauga Nation, which now possesses more than 650,000 pages of academically verified research.

While Chief Kersh has a A/V presentation for the meeting, he is more than open to answering as many questions about the history of the Chickamauga either before or after 1800.

The public is invited.

