Stabilization underway on Hwy 27S near McNab

The number of trucks transporting materials on Hwy. 27 S. near McNab will increase in late August and continue until mid-December.

SWEPCO has begun a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of Little River near the Turk Power Plant.

The project consists of placing rip rap – a rock used to protect shorelines – upstream and downstream of Turk Power Plant’s water intake suction pipeline into Little River.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-December.

Fulton area residents may experience increased traffic in the coming weeks due to the transportation of material to the job site. In addition, the project may require the removal of brush and trees along some of this area, and SWEPCO will ensure appropriate techniques will be used to minimize impact to natural resources.

The stabilization of the embankment is necessary to protect Turk’s intake structure components from being damaged by erosion along it.

