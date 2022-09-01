Old Fred’s building renovation underway

Turning an aging, empty building on South Main Street has become an enterprise for two young businessmen.

Justin Jacques of Double J Excavations and Scott Howard of Doyle Howard Construction are resurrecting the old Fred’s store with an eye of providing a new home for at least two businesses.

The Fred’s building was built in the mid-1980s, Jacques guesses. It has been vacant for several years.

One new tenant will be a ‘home health’ business which will provide home health care and medical supplies. There will be 10,000 sq. ft. available for them.

The remaining 8,000 sq. ft. will be build to suit a tenant.

Both men are experienced in new and old buildings. Jacques owns the former MasterKraft Construction building on Hwy. 27 N., where his excavation business is housed.

Howard is owner of Doyle Howard Construction which has built significant new buildings for schools in Nashville, Blevins, Mineral Springs and Murfreesboro.

The men don’t have any specific tenant signed for the remaining space in their building, but there is interest, both say.

