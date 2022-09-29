Obituary: William Tommy Branch, Jr., of Murfreesboro

William Tommy Branch, Jr., age 78, of Murfreesboro, Ark.,, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Murfreesboro.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1944, in Hope to the late William Tommy Branch, Sr., and Juanita “Nickey” Hare.

Mr. Branch was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro. He was also a Shriner and Freemason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael O’Neal, and a nephew, Zach Woodall.

Survivors include: his wife, Debbie Woodall Branch; his son, Ricky Branch and wife Angela; his stepdaughter Christy O’Neal; his brother, Dickie Branch and wife Dee Branch; nephews Shane and Travis Branch; his niece Mary Woodall; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro with Terry Chapman and Jim O’Neal officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Murfreesboro Cemetery Fund, PO Box 185, Murfreesboro, AR 71958

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

