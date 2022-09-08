Obituary: Travis Hughes of Saratoga

Travis Hughes passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on April 23, 1938, in Saratoga, Ark., to Doris Gathright Hughes and Leon Hughes.

Travis attended elementary school in Okay, Ark., and high school in Saratoga, Ark. His growing up years were in Okay, Ark. Travis, as a young boy, traded his bicycle and a .22 rifle for an old guitar for his younger brother to learn to play the instrument. Travis also learned that his passion was Bluegrass music. He traveled and played in festivals anywhere he could. His most treasured days were playing out under a tree with his uncle, Dale Gathright. He also enjoyed playing in any jam session with his local friends. He was a member of the Okay Baptist Church.

Travis joined the Army in 1959 and married his sweetheart Mary Ross Hughes the same year. His daughter, Belinda Hughes Lowe, was born in 1960.

Following an honorable discharge, he returned to Nashville, Ark. In 1969, he began working for the City of Nashville as a Policeman. Later, in 1974, he was appointed Chief of Police. He retired from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ross Hughes, his brother, Tom Hughes, a nephew, Dan Hughes and a son-in-law, Bill Lowe.

Travis leaves behind his daughter, Belinda Hughes Lowe; a niece, Donna Bate (Joel Bate); a sister-in-law, Marcia Hughes, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Sardis Cemetery. There will also be a service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Saratoga Cemetery. His cremated remains will be split between the two cemeteries. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saratoga Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 114, Saratoga, AR 71859.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

